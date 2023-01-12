When do pitchers and catchers report for Spring Training?

It feels like we are still coming fresh off a Houston Astros World Series, but it is time to start thinking about next season. Opening day will take place on March 30, but spring training is around the corner.

In general, pitchers and catchers will begin reporting to spring training on February 15. Position players will follow shortly after on February 20. If players are participating in the 2023 World Baseball Classic, they are allowed to report a few days early. For pitchers and catchers, they can begin reporting on Monday, February 13. Position players also get a few extra days and are permitted to start reporting on Thursday, February 16. The specific dates vary by team and can be found below.

Thirty-five days until Reds pitchers and catchers participate in their first workout. pic.twitter.com/GGpUIn1L93 — Bobby Nightengale (@nightengalejr) January 12, 2023

The World Baseball Classic will take place during spring training. The global tournament begins on March 8 and will wrap on March 21. This gives MLB representatives in the tournament about a week before the start of the 2023 regular season.