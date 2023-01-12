Paramore embraces chaos with dance-punk-inspired single, “C’est Comme Ça.”

A month from now, Paramore will release their first album in six years, This Is Why, and the band’s third single, “C’est Comme Ça,” continues the streak of experimentation in their sound and commentary of the past couple of years at large.

The title track and first single from the album was a declaration of the band coming back from a lengthy hiatus and noting they would do it on their terms. “The News,” the second single from this is why spoke to the dizzying and often depressing yo-yo state of the world and how modern media chooses to filter it. “C’est Comme Ça” is French for “it is what it is.” Singer Hayley Williams intertwines a spoken word style cadence chronicling a perception that chaos is necessary through the dance-rock style vibe.

Paramore singer Hayley Williams explained, “I’m trying to get un-addicted to a survival narrative. The idea of imminent doom is less catastrophic to me than not knowing anything about the future or my part in it. The guys and I are all in much more stable places in our lives than ever before. And somehow, that is harder for me to adjust to.”

