HBO Max joins the streaming price hike trend with $1 monthly increase

For the first time in the streaming service's history, HBO Max is increasing prices for its monthly subscription. Warner Bros. Discovery announced today that it would be raising prices from $14.99 to $15.99 per month starting today. Existing subscribers will see the increase reflected on their bills beginning in February. There will be no change to the ad-supported tier as of yet. It will remain at $9.99 per month for now.

"This price increase of one dollar will allow us to continue to invest in providing even more culture-defining programming and improving our customer experience for all users," Warner Bros. Discovery said in a statement.

Late last year, the company noted they would eventually merge HBO Max and Discovery+ into one service named MAX. While this is the first price rise since May 2020, it comes at a time when Warner Bros. Discovery has been heavily cost-cutting. Series such as Westworld, The Nevers, some HBO Originals, animated shows, and classic cartoons like specific series of The Flinstone and Looney Tunes have been removed from the service in money-saving efforts.