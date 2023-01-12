Report: Clemson targeting Garrett Riley as next offensive coordinator

Dabo Swinney is looking outside of the family to help improve his offense.

Clemson fired offensive coordinator Brandon Streeter on Thursday after one season at the helm. Shortly afterwards, Sports Illustrated’s Ross Dellenger reported that the Tigers are targeting TCU offensive coordinator Garrett Riley to fill the position. Riley won the Broyles Award for the nation’s best assistant coach this past season.

The younger brother of USC head coach Lincoln Riley, Garrett has been a fast-rising name in the college football coaching community in recent years. He had his first OC gig at SMU in 2021 before following head coach Sonny Dykes over to TCU this past season. In Fort Worth, TX, Riley played an integral role in transforming the Horned Frogs offense with the trio of quarterback Max Duggan, running back Kendre Miller, and wide receiver Quentin Johnston. The unit able to make it all the way to the College Football Playoff Championship Game and finished fifth in offensive SP+ rankings.

Meanwhile, Clemson is coming off a season that was considered a disappointment despite the program winning the ACC and appearing in the Orange Bowl. A longtime Tigers assistant before being bumped up to OC in 2022, Streeter’s offense wasn’t as efficient as Clemson offenses of years past and starting quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei struggled in big spots. Calls for his job began to become louder as the season wore on, but a defiant Swinney stuck to his guns.

The two-time national championship winning head coach has faced criticism for keeping things in-house, with the refusal to look outside for new ideas being central to Clemson’s gradual fade from national title contender status. He is now turning to one of the fastest rising stars in the sport to help turn the tide of diminishing returns.