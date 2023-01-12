Report: Tony and Shad Khan in pool of potential buyers for WWE

Speculation and rumors over a potential sale of WWE have run rampant since majority owner Vince McMahon returned to the company last week and apparently a rival wrestling family is interested.

Karishma Vanjani of Barron’s reported on Thursday that All Elite Wrestling co-owners Tony and Shad Khan are in the pool of potential buyers of the company. Vanjani’s reporting cites the Saudi Arabia Public Investment Fund, Comcast, and Endeavor (owner of UFC) as the other entities that would be in a position to purchase the multi-billion dollar entertainment brand.

The Khan’s founded AEW in 2019, creating a secondary wrestling promotion to McMahon’s WWE in the United States. The company has grown in the four years since its inception, running weekly television shows on TNT and TBS and putting on quarterly pay-per-view’s through Bleacher Report. The company has signed numerous talents from across the globe, including former WWE wrestlers. The company has collaborated with other wrestling organizations like New Japan Pro Wrestling in recent years and a purchase of the WWE would be the ultimate extension of that initiative.