How to watch Premier League soccer on TV and via live stream for Matchday 20

The Premier League officially passed the halfway mark as we head into Matchday 20 this weekend. Arsenal still sit on top of the table after a scoreless draw with third place Newcastle, while Manchester City look to close the gap on the league leaders after stumbling in a 1-1 draw with Everton in Matchday 19.

EPL games are usually easy to find on TV, and this season is no exception. You can find most games live on TV on NBCSN and Universo or Telemundo, but you can also stream nearly every game on Peacock, NBC’s exclusive streaming service. Some matches will also be shown on the USA Network on TV, as well as streaming on fubo TV, Sling TV, and Hulu + Live TV as well.

The headliner for the weekend is Tottenham taking on Arsenal in the North London Derby, as Spurs sit in fifth place and are coming off a big 4-0 win over Crystal Palace. They’ll be without Richarlison (hamstring), but they’re led by Harry Kane with 15 goals on the season. Arsenal are still without Gabriel Jesus, but have found a way to grind out results as they’ve only lost one match all season long.

The second leg of the Manchester Derby will be played on Saturday between fourth place Manchester United and second place Manchester City. United have won their last four EPL matches as they climbed into the top four for the first time this season. Erling Haaland is now up to an unbelievable 21 goals through 15 matches for City as the blue side of Manchester will look for another win after taking down United 6-3 back in October.

Here’s a look at the full slate for Matchday 20 ahead of this weekend.

EPL Matchday 20 schedule

Friday, January 13

Aston Villa vs. Leeds - 3 p.m. ET, USA

Saturday, January 14

Manchester United vs. Manchester City - 7:30 a.m. ET, USA

Brighton vs. Liverpool - 10 a.m. ET, USA

Everton vs. Southampton - 10 a.m. ET, Peacock

Nottingham Forest vs. Leicester City - 10 a.m. ET, Peacock

Wolves vs. West Ham - 10 a.m. ET, Peacock

Brentford vs. Bournemouth - 12:30 p.m. ET, NBC

Sunday, January 15

Chelsea vs. Crystal Palace - 9 a.m. ET, USA

Newcastle vs. Fulham - 9 a.m. ET, Peacock

Tottenham vs. Arsenal - 11:30 a.m. ET, Peacock