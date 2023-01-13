Manchester United vs. Manchester City: Picks, predictions, how to watch Manchester Derby

The Manchester derby will see its second leg played on Saturday between Manchester United and Manchester City. Erling Haaland, sitting on 21 goals through 15 matches, will look to help City steal all three points from their crosstown rivals, while United will be looking to extend their winning streak to five in a row as they continue to climb the table. Kickoff is set for 7:30 a.m. ET from Old Trafford.

Let’s take a closer look at Saturday’s match, with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Manchester United v. Manchester City

Date: Saturday, January 14

Time: 7:30 a.m. ET

TV channel: USA Network

Live stream: fubo TV

Odds, picks & predictions

Manchester United: +310

Draw: +290

Manchester City: -120

Moneyline pick: Draw +290

The first leg of the Manchester derby was an absolute blowout as Haaland and Phil Foden each notched a hat trick to lead City to a 6-3 win at Etihad Stadium. Of course, that was back in October when United still hadn’t quite found their form yet. Since that match, the Red Devils have only lost one as they’ve continued to steadily climb the table. They currently sit in fourth place four points behind City.

Manchester City have only lost twice all season long, but their last three outings have seen them split the results at 1-1-1, with a 2-1 loss to Brentford and most recently a 1-1 draw with 18th-place Everton. Haaland will absolutely keep scoring, but the results haven’t been coming as consistently as Pep Guardiola would like since through their last few outings. If there’s any chance for United to keep City from getting all three points, now is the time. I’d happily back a draw in this one, especially when it comes in at a great value.