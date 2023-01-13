Napoli vs. Juventus: Picks, predictions, how to watch Serie A match

League leaders Napoli will take on second-place Juventus in a battle at the top of the Serie A table in Matchday 18. Napoli are coming off a 2-0 win over Sampdoria last week while Juventus won their eighth straight league match with a 1-0 win over Udinese. Kickoff is set for 2:45 p.m. on Friday from Stadio Diego Armando Maradona in Naples.

Let’s take a closer look at this matchup with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Napoli v. Juventus

Date: Friday, January 13

Time: 2:45 p.m. ET

TV channel: None

Live stream: Paramount+

Odds, picks & predictions

Napoli: -110

Draw: +230

Juventus: +295

Moneyline pick: Napoli -110

Juventus come into this match with several key injuries, including Juan Cuadrado (knee), Dusan Vlahovic (muscle injury), and Leonardo Bonucci (tendon). All are expected to be back in late January. On the other side, Napoli should be at full strength with nobody listed on their injury report. They’re led by Victor Osimhen, who just can’t seem to stop scoring as he leads the league with 10 goals so far through the campaign.

Napoli have lost once all season as they sit at the top of the table with 44 points. Juve trails by a full seven with 37 points, tied with AC Milan but leading on goal differential. A win over Napoli would get them that much closer to the league leaders as they look to close the gap. Weston McKennie will still line up with Juventus amidst transfer rumors, as the likes of Chelsea, Aston Villa, and Tottenham are reportedly interested in the 24-year-old USMNT star.

I’d take Napoli to get the win at home as they’ve been playing next level this season in pursuit of their first Serie A title since the 1989-90 season.