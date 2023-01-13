Best Seahawks player prop bets for 2023 Wild Card round

The No. 7 Seattle Seahawks will head south to take on the No. 2 San Francisco 49ers in the first round of the NFL playoffs. Kickoff from Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California is set for 4:30 p.m. ET, with the game airing on Fox. This will be the third matchup between these NFC West divisional opponents this year.

Here are our three best prop bets for the Seahawks in the Wild Card round, odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Geno Smith, under 227.5 passing yards (-110)

Smith threw for 197 yards the first time these teams matched up and then 238 in the rematch. The last time that Smith threw for at least 228 passing yards was against San Francisco. Since then, he has had three games with 215, 183 and 213 passing yards. I think he hits the under, even in a game where they could be playing from behind down the stretch.

Kenneth Walker III, under 60.5 rushing yards (-120)

Walker combined for 16 carries for 57 yards against San Francisco this season. In the first game, he was still adjusting to the NFL and playing behind Rashaad Penny. In the second, he was coming off an injury. Still, I think San Francisco is able to stop the run as they have all season, and Walker falls short of his total.

Tyler Lockett over 4.5 receptions (-145)

Lockett was dealing with an injury but avoided an official designation on the final injury report of the week, signifying that he is good to go for this game. He has played very well against the 49ers' defense this season and is one of the lone bright spots for the Seattle offense in this matchup. Between the two games, he caught 16 of his 20 targets for 175 yards. I think he will finish with at least five receptions in another solid outing.