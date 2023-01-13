Best 49ers player prop bets for 2023 Wild Card round

The No. 7 Seattle Seahawks will face off with the No. 2 San Francisco 49ers in the Wild Card round of the NFC playoff picture. Kickoff from Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California is set for 4:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, January 14, with the game airing on Fox. This will be the third and final matchup between these NFC West divisional opponents this year.

Here are our favorite 49ers prop bets with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Christian McCaffrey, over 73.5 rushing yards (-130)

McCaffrey faced the Seahawks once this season after being acquired from the Carolina Panthers at the trade deadline. He ran the ball 26 times for 108 yards and a touchdown. The notable thing about this performance is that Brock Purdy was the quarterback like he will be in the Wild Card round, suggesting that CMC could see another hefty workload.

George Kittle, anytime TD scorer (+140)

I typically don’t bet touchdown props, but the connection Kittle and Purdy have has resulted in several scores. The last time the dup faced Seattle, Kittle finished with four receptions for 93 yards and two touchdowns. He has played five games with Purdy under center and has scored seven touchdowns. Kittle has scored a touchdown in four straight games.

Deebo Samuel, over 13.5 rushing yards (-115)

Samuel was used sparingly in the 49ers' regular season finale coming off an injury and in a blowout game. San Francisco loves deploying him in a variety of ways. Even with guys like McCaffrey and Elijah Mitchell in the backfield, I don't think that keeps them from using Samuel in creative ways. He should finish with at least 14 rushing yards, as all he needs to do is just break off one unexpected end around, and he would get the total.