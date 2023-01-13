Dolphins final injury report and what it means for Wild Card matchup vs. Bills

The Miami Dolphins will go into their first-round playoff game against the Buffalo Bills severely hindered by injuries. The biggest is of course quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, who continues to be in concussion protocol. His regular backup, Teddy Bridgewater, dislocated his pinky, so Skylar Thompson will get another start this week.

Dolphins final injury report

Out: RB Raheem Mostert (thumb), Tua Tagovailoa (concussion)

Doubtful: OL Liam Eichenberg (hand)

Questionable: Bradley Chubb (hand, ankle), quarterback Teddy Bridgewater (knee, finger), fullback Alec Ingold (thumb), tackle Kendall Lamm (ankle), and wide receiver Cedrick Wilson (hip, groin)

Notable players on in-week report removed from final: Jaylen Waddle (ankle), Jeff Wilson Jr. Illness

How the team’s injuries may affect the Dolphins in Wild Card round

Tagovailoa has put up great numbers this season throwing to Waddle and Tyreek Hill, but Thompson isn’t quite there yet as a passer. He has upside and maybe he puts together a strong game, but the Jets did slow the passing game down last week, though that is what they do to a lot of QBs.

The Dolphins will want to run more with Tagovailoa out, but they will be limited with Mostert out. Wilson is a good back, but the one-two punch would have been helpful this week.