Bills final injury report and what it means for Wild Card matchup vs. Dolphins

The No. 2 Buffalo Bills will host the No. 7 Miami Dolphins on Sunday, January 15 at 1:00 p.m. ET in the AFC Wild Card round. As each team attempts to advance to the divisional round, let’s take a look at who will be unavailable for the Bills.

Bills final injury report

Out: None

Doubtful: None

Questionable: WR Isaiah McKenzie (hamstring), DT Jordan Phillips (shoulder)

Notable players on in-week report removed from final: QB Josh Allen (ankle/elbow), CB Cam Lewis (forearm), S Jordan Poyer (knee)

How the team’s injuries may affect the Bills in Wild Card round

Isaiah McKenzie has been one of Josh Allen’s primary targets this season, adding 423 receiving yards and five touchdowns in the regular season. The Bills signed veteran Cole Beasley to their active roster this week, and he and Khalil Shakir will be able to serve as a backup should McKenzie end up limited or out.

The Bills have solid depth in their receiving group, though, and we can expect to see Stefon Diggs and Gabe Davis get plenty of targets, with Shakir in line for more slot work even if McKenzie ends up playing. Tight end Dawson Knox should also see plenty of action out on the field. McKenzie’s injury shouldn’t impact the Bills’ offensive productivity.