Giants final injury report and what it means for Wild Card matchup vs. Vikings

The No. 6 New York Giants will take on the No. 3 Minnesota Vikings in an NFC Wild Card matchup on Sunday, January 15. Kickoff is set for 4:30 p.m. ET. Let’s take a look at the Giants’ final injury report ahead of the game.

Giants final injury report

Out: None

Doubtful: None

Questionable: None

Notable players on in-week report removed from final: RT Evan Neal (ankle), WR Marcus Johnson (knee), CB Adoree’ Jackson (knee), LB Azeez Ojulari (ankle)

How the team’s injuries may affect the Giants in Wild Card round

With a fully healthy roster, the Giants are ready to take on the Vikings with no limitations. The last time these two teams met, the Vikings won 27-24, and the spread for this upcoming playoff game sees the Vikings favored by three points at DraftKings Sportsbook. The Giants sat most of their starters in their final regular season game against the Eagles, so they should be well-rested for the playoffs.