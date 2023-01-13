2023 NFL playoff bracket for Wild Card round

The NFL playoffs are around the corner as the Super Wild Card Weekend kicks off on Saturday. While the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles enjoy their respective byes, the remaining teams will begin the postseason bracket this weekend, which features a number of division rivalries and rematches of close contests from the regular season.

AFC playoff bracket

The AFC’s Wild Card round will feature a pair of divisional matchups, as the Dolphins travel to face the Bills and the Ravens meet the Bengals. Miami split the regular-season series with Buffalo, but they will be without Tua Tagovailoa as they prepare to start Skylar Thompson at quarterback. Baltimore will be without their franchise quarterback as well, as Lamar Jackson continues to deal with a knee injury, possibly setting up Tyler Huntley to make his fifth start this season. Two former top-five picks will go head-to-head in a quarterback matchup, as Justin Herbert and Trevor Lawrence make their NFL postseason debuts.

AFC Wild Card round

No. 7 Miami Dolphins @ No. 2 Buffalo Bills

No. 6 Baltimore Ravens @ No. 3 Cincinnati Bengals

No. 5 Los Angeles Chargers @ No. 4 Jacksonville Jaguars

AFC Divisional round

No. 1 seed (bye): Kansas City Chiefs

NFC playoff bracket

The Seahawks will look to pull off the upset over their division rival 49ers after San Francisco swept the regular season series between the two. Minnesota pulled off a 27-24 win over the Giants the last time they met, but New York has a chance to get revenge on a Vikings team that has a negative average scoring margin, despite what their 13-4 record suggests. The Cowboys ended their regular season with a disappointing 26-6 loss to the Commanders and will need to take care of the ball more efficiently as the Buccaneers look to capitalize at home.

NFC Wild Card round

No. 7 Seattle Seahawks at No. 2 San Francisco 49ers

No. 6 New York Giants at No. 3 Minnesota Vikings

No. 5 Dallas Cowboys at No. 4 Tampa Bay Buccaneers

NFC Divisional round

No. 1 seed (bye): Philadelphia Eagles