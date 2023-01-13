 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

What TV channels will air playoff games in 2023 NFL postseason?

We take a look at which channels will host coverage through the postseason.

By pete.hernandez
ARLINGTON, TX - JANUARY 16: A detail view of the NFL Wild Card logo is seen on the field during the NFC Wild Card game between the San Francisco 49ers and the Dallas Cowboys on January 16, 2022 at AT&amp;T Stadium in Arlington, TX. Photo by Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The 2023 NFL postseason kicks off with six games as part of Super Wild Card Weekend, which runs from Saturday, January 14 through Monday, January 16. With a number of high-profile matchups on the weekend slate, various networks will be airing respective wild card games. FOX, NBC, and CBS, and ABC are among the networks that are a part of the weekend TV schedule.

This will also mark the third-straight year in which CBS simulcasts its playoff game on Nickelodeon, featuring an alternate broadcast that includes unique animations that have to be seen to be believed.

The complete rundown of where to watch this weekend’s games is listed below.

NFL Super Wild Card Weekend

Saturday, January 14

Sunday, January 15

Monday, January 16

More From DraftKings Nation