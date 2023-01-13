Which teams made the 2023 NFL playoffs?

After an exciting regular-season finale on Sunday night, the NFL’s regular season is officially over and the postseason kicks off this weekend with a packed Super Wild Card Weekend slate. 14 teams moved onto the playoffs, with the first wild card matchup kicking off in Santa Clara on Saturday between the 49ers and Seahawks, and wrapping on Monday as the Buccaneers host the Cowboys.

For the full list of teams that made the playoffs, the AFC and NFC playoff standings are included below.

2023 NFC playoff seeding

No. 1 — Philadelphia Eagles (14-3) bye

No. 2 — San Francisco 49ers (13-4)

No. 3 — Minnesota Vikings (13-4)

No. 4 — Tampa Bay Buccaneers (8-9)

No. 5 — Dallas Cowboys (12-5)

No. 6 — New York Giants (9-7-1)

No. 7 — Seattle Seahawks (9-8)

2023 AFC playoff seeding

No. 1 — Kansas City Chiefs (14-3) bye

No. 2 — Buffalo Bills (13-3)

No. 3 — Cincinnati Bengals (12-4)

No. 4 — Jacksonville Jaguars (9-8)

No. 5 — Los Angeles Chargers (10-7)

No. 6 — Baltimore Ravens (10-7)

No. 7 — Miami Dolphins (9-8)