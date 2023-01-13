Which teams have home-field advantage in 2023 NFL Playoffs?

The NFL’s regular season has come and gone and 14 remaining teams have punched their ticket to the postseason. Six games are on the schedule this weekend as part of the NFL’s Super Wild Card Weekend, with 12 teams in action and the respective NFC and AFC top seeds waiting to play next week.

Here is the breakdown on which teams have home-field advantage in the wild-card round and throughout the rest of the postseason.

NFC

Home-field advantage throughout

No. 1 Philadelphia Eagles— The Eagles secured the top seed and a first-round bye with a 14-3 record, having to wait until the regular season finale to finalize their seeding. Jalen Hurts returned from a shoulder injury to lead Philadelphia to a 22-16 win over the Giants, ensuring that the road to the Super Bowl in the NFC will run through Lincoln Financial Field.

First-round home field

No. 2 San Francisco 49ers — San Francisco finished as the number two seed with a 13-4 record, having won 10 straight games to close out the regular season. Their seeding ensures they play host at Levis Stadium through at least the Divisional Round, with their only road game coming in a potential NFC Championship versus the Eagles.

No. 3 Minnesota Vikings — Minnesota’s 13-4 record granted them the number three seed in the NFC, where they will host the Giants in the Wild Card round. The Vikings sneaked by with a 27-24 win when they last faced New York in Week 16, needing a 61-yard field goal from Greg Joseph to walk away with a win. After a closely contested battle then, the Giants will have their sights set to rebound in this rematch.

No. 4 Tampa Bay Buccaneers — The Bucs' 8-9 record propelled them to a first-place finish in an underwhelming NFC South division and rewarded them with a home playoff game on Wild Card Weekend. They will welcome the Dallas Cowboys on Monday, who need to take care of the ball much more efficiently and avoid easy takeaways for a strong Tampa Bay defense.

AFC

Home-field advantage throughout

No. 1 Kansas City Chiefs — The Chiefs 13-4 record allowed them to cruise to an easy AFC West crown, and they will enter the postseason as the top seed in the AFC. As they await their opponent for the Divisional Round, they will host the remaining lowest-seeded team at Arrowhead Stadium next week. Though they technically hold home-field advantage throughout the postseason, a potential AFC Championship versus either the Bills or Bengals would take place at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, per an announcement from the NFL.

First-round home field

No. 2 Buffalo Bills — Buffalo will play host to the Miami Dolphins in the Wild Card round, marking the third time they will have faced their AFC East rival this season. While the Dolphins won the first matchup, the Bills walked away with a 32-29 win in Week 15. With Tua Tagovailoa ruled out, Buffalo will likely face Skylar Thompson in Sunday’s matchup.

No. 3 Cincinnati Bengals — The Bengals will play host to the Ravens in back-to-back weeks after beating them in last week’s regular-season finale. Cincinnati enters as confident favorites as they are likely to face backup quarterback Tyler Huntley. Lamar Jackson, who is still nursing a knee injury, remains unlikely to play in this weekend’s Wild Card matchup.

No. 4 Jacksonville Jaguars — The Jaguars have made the postseason for the first time since 2017 when they made it all the way to the AFC Championship. This weekend’s matchup with the Chargers is highlighted by an elite quarterback showdown, as Trevor Lawrence and Justin Herbert go head-to-head in a battle of former top-five picks.