Which Wild Card games will air on FOX?

The NFL regular season wrapped up in Week 18, and the 14 teams headed to the postseason have been set. The Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs each receive a bye week as the No. 1 seeds in their respective conferences, but the rest of the teams will face off in the Wild Card round between January 14 and January 16.

The airing rights to the postseason games are split up between FOX, EPSN, CBS, and NBC.

FOX will air two games over the weekend — one on Saturday and one on Sunday, both in the 4:30 p.m. ET time slot.

Super Wild Card round schedule on FOX

Date : Saturday, January 14

: Saturday, January 14 Time : 4:30 p.m. ET

: 4:30 p.m. ET TV channel : FOX, FOX Deportes

: FOX, FOX Deportes Announcers: Joe Davis, Daryl Johnston, Pam Oliver & Kristina Pink (field reporters)