Which Wild Card games will air on CBS?

The NFL regular season finished in Week 18, and the 14 teams headed to the postseason have been set. The Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs will each get a bye week as the No. 1 seeds, but the rest of the teams will play in the Wild Card round between January 14 and January 16.

The airing rights to the postseason games are split up between FOX, EPSN, CBS, and NBC.

CBS and Paramount+ have the rights to just a single AFC matchup in the first round of the playoffs, and will not air any NFC playoff games. The biggest storyline of the third Miami-Buffalo matchup of the season is whether Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa will be healthy enough to return to the field.

Super Wild Card round games on CBS

No. 7 Miami Dolphins at No. 2 Buffalo Bills