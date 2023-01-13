Ravens final injury report and what it means for Wild Card matchup vs. Bengals

The No. 6 Baltimore Ravens will go on the road to take on the No. 3 Cincinnati Bengals in the Wild Card round of the AFC playoffs. The Ravens have been swirling in injury news as they had to go with their third-string quarterback in Week 18 when a shot at the AFC North was on the line. They ended up losing that game to Cincinnati and are hoping to be healthier for a better shot at winning this week.

Ravens final injury report

Out: QB Lamar Jackson (knee), CB Brandon Stephens (illness) and WR Tylan Wallace (hamstring)

Doubtful: None

Questionable: QB Tyler Huntley (shoulder, wrist)

Notable players on in-week report removed from final: RB Gus Edwards (concussion), CB Marlon Humphrey (shoulder) and CB Marcus Peters (calf).

How the team’s injuries may affect the Ravens in Wild Card round

Not having Jackson was to be expected based on his lack of practice participation. Now that he will miss his sixth game in a row, there are questions swirling around exactly what is causing his absence, whether it is the injury or a contract situation. Regardless, a full practice participation from Huntley on Friday makes it seem like he will be able to start in Sunday’s game. Still, this will be a team entrusting their backup quarterback to go against a healthy defense in a must-win situation. It’s definitely a game you’d rather have Jackson for, even with his lackluster playoff performances to this point.