Bengals final injury report and what it means for Wild Card matchup vs. Ravens

The No. 3 Cincinnati Bengals will host the No. 6 Baltimore Ravens in the Wild Card round of the AFC playoffs. This game is a rematch from Week 18, which the Bengals won. Cincinnati saw Tee Higgins struggling with an illness during the week, but he was able to get off the injury report ahead of the weekend. The Bengals head into the weekend with only one player on the team’s injury report, per Richard Skinner.

Bengals final injury report

Out: Guard Alex Cappa, ankle

Doubtful: None

Questionable: None

Notable players on in-week report removed from final: Tee Higgins, illness

How the team’s injuries may affect the Bengals in Wild Card round

Quarterback Joe Burrow likely still has PTSD from how much he was hit in his rookie year. The good news for him is that the Bengals have improved their offensive line since then, and he has been more successful. Losing Cappa for this game is tough, though and certainly sets their offensive protection back a bit. Still, the Bengals should be able to keep Burrow upright while also creating holes for Joe Mixon in the run game and should be fine.