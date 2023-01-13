 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Which NFL Wild Card games will air on ESPN and ABC?

We take a look at the broadcast schedule for the Wild Card round in the 2023 NFL playoffs.

By DKNation Staff
A detail view of a broadcast camera is seen with the NFL crest and ESPN Monday Night Football logo on it during a game between the Chicago Bears and the Minnesota Vikings on December 20, 2021, at Soldier Field in Chicago, IL. Photo by Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The NFL regular season has wrapped up, and the 14-team playoff seeding has been set. The Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs will each get a bye week as the No. 1 seeds, but the rest of the teams will play in the first round between January 14 and January 16.

The airing rights to the playoff games are split up between FOX, ESPN, CBS, and NBC. ESPN will air just one game in the Wild Card round on Monday night. The NFC matchup between the Cowboys and the Buccaneers is a highly anticipated game. The Bucs look to advance to the Divisional Round for the second season in a row, while Dallas hopes to get past the Wild Card Round for the first time since the 2018-19 season.

Super Wild Card round schedule for ESPN

No. 5 Dallas Cowboys at No. 4 Tampa Bay Buccaneers

  • Date: Monday, January 16
  • Time: 8:15 p.m. ET
  • TV channel: ABC/ESPN/ESPN2
  • ESPN/ABC announcers: Joe Buck, Troy Aikman, Lisa Salters (field reporter)
  • ESPN2 announcers: Eli Manning and Peyton Manning on the Manningcast.

