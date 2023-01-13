Which Wild Card games will air on NBC?

The NFL regular season has wrapped up and the 14 teams headed to the postseason have been set. The Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs will each receive a bye week as the No. 1 seeds in their respective conferences, but the remainder of the teams will play in the Wild Card round between January 14 and January 16.

The airing rights to the postseason games are split up between FOX, EPSN, CBS, and NBC.

NBC will air two games over the weekend — one on Saturday and one on Sunday, both in the 8:15 p.m. ET time slot.

Super Wild Card round schedule on NBC

Date : Saturday, January 14

: Saturday, January 14 Time : 8:15 p.m. ET

: 8:15 p.m. ET TV channel : NBC, Peacock

: NBC, Peacock Announcers: Al Michaels, Tony Dungy, Kaylee Hartung (field reporter)

No. 6 Baltimore Ravens at No. 3 Cincinnati Bengals