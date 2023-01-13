Breaking down cut line for the 2023 Sony Open in Hawaii

The PGA TOUR tees off the second round of the 2023 Sony Open on Friday at 12:10 p.m. ET. Jordan Spieth, Chris Kirk, and Taylor Montgomery all held a share of first place after Thursday play wrapped up, ending at six under.

The first trios tee off on Friday at 12:10 p.m. ET, with the later groups beginning at 4:50 p.m. ET. It should be about 7:00 p.m. before we have a solid idea of what the final cut line should be, but many participants will know they’re heading home after holing out on 18.

How is the cut line determined?

The cut line at 36 holes is the top 65 players plus those tied at the end of that group.

What is the projected cut line for the Sony Open in Hawaii as of now?

The projected cut line stands at -3 as Day 2 tees off.

Who is not projected to make the cut?

Webb Simpson (-1) and Matt Kuchar (E) are outside of the projected cut line, as is Sungjae Im (-1), one of the favorites to win the tournament before it began. Billy Horschel (+2) also struggled on Day 1 and may not make it past Friday.