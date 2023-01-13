Full undercard for Kim Clavel vs. Jessica Nery junior flyweight fight

Kim Clavel (16-0, 3 KOs) will put her WBC junior flyweight title on the line in a unification bout against WBA champion Jessica Nery (28-2) at Place Bell in Laval, Quebec, Canada on Friday, January 13.
The fight will stream on ESPN+ in the United States and FITE.TV in Canada. The card is scheduled to begin at 7:30 p.m. ET with the main event expected to start around 10 p.m. ET.
Clavel, from Montreal, Quebec, is a -1000 betting favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook. She will be making her first defense of the title she won by unanimous decision over Yesenia Gomez on July 29, 2022.
Nery is +550 on the moneyline to pull an upset and the Mexican professional will have to do it in front of a hostile crowd. BoxRec has Nery as the No. 2 ranked junior flyweight in the world and she is on a seven-fight win streak. Plata won the WBA interim junior flyweight title in 2018 and became the officially recognized champion after a split decision win over Yésica Bopp on March 11, 2022.
Full Card for Kim Clavel vs. Jessica Nery
- Main event: Kim Clavel (16-0, 3 KO) vs Jessica Nery (28-2, 3 KO), junior flyweights, 10 rounds, for Clavel’s WBC and Nery’s WBA titles
- Mazlum Akdeniz (17-0, 8 KO) vs Cristian Bielma (19-4-2, 7 KO), junior welterweights, 10 rounds
- Marie Pier Houle (7-0-1, 2 KO) vs Marisol Moreno (6-3, 0 KO), welterweights, 8 rounds
- Caroline Veyre (1-0, 0 KO) vs Estefania Gonzalez (3-5, 0 KO), featherweights, 6 rounds
- Eric Basran (2-0, 1 KO) vs Juan Carlos Ramirez Garcia (4-2, 0 KO), lightweights, 6 rounds
- Derek Pomerlau (3-0, 2 KO) vs Gustavo Magana Rodriguez (3-1-1, 1 KO), middleweights, 6 rounds