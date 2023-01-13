Full undercard for Kim Clavel vs. Jessica Nery junior flyweight fight

Kim Clavel (16-0, 3 KOs) will put her WBC junior flyweight title on the line in a unification bout against WBA champion Jessica Nery (28-2) at Place Bell in Laval, Quebec, Canada on Friday, January 13.

The fight will stream on ESPN+ in the United States and FITE.TV in Canada. The card is scheduled to begin at 7:30 p.m. ET with the main event expected to start around 10 p.m. ET.

Clavel, from Montreal, Quebec, is a -1000 betting favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook. She will be making her first defense of the title she won by unanimous decision over Yesenia Gomez on July 29, 2022.

Nery is +550 on the moneyline to pull an upset and the Mexican professional will have to do it in front of a hostile crowd. BoxRec has Nery as the No. 2 ranked junior flyweight in the world and she is on a seven-fight win streak. Plata won the WBA interim junior flyweight title in 2018 and became the officially recognized champion after a split decision win over Yésica Bopp on March 11, 2022.

Full Card for Kim Clavel vs. Jessica Nery