Kim Clavel vs. Jessica Nery fight time, live stream, more for women’s junior flyweight bout

Kim Clavel (16-0) and Jessica Nery (28-2) will fight in a unification bout for the WBA and WBC junior flyweight titles on Friday, January 13 at Place Bell in Laval, Quebec, Canada.

How to watch Kim Clavel vs. Jessica Nery

The main card begins at 7:30 p.m. ET and main event is expected to begin around 10 p.m. ET.

The fight is going to be broadcast on ESPN+ — meaning you’ll need a subscription in order to watch the event. You can subscribe to ESPN+ on the ESPN website, where a monthly subscription for $9.99, or get the ESPN/Disney/Hulu bundle for $12.99 per month. Once you’ve got a valid login, you can watch the bout with WatchESPN or on the ESPN app.

In Canada the fight will be available on FITE.TV.

Fighter history

Clavel, from Montreal, Quebec, is a -1000 betting favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook. She will be in her home province making her first defense of the title she won by unanimous decision over Yesenia Gomez on July 29, 2022. Clavel and Nery were originally scheduled to fight in December, but the fight was postponed with Clavel was ill with the flu.

Nery is +550 on the moneyline to pull an upset and the Mexican professional will have to do it in front of a hostile crowd. BoxRec has Nery as the No. 2 ranked junior flyweight in the world and she is on a seven-fight win streak. Nery won the WBA interim junior flyweight title in 2018 against Silvia Torres and became the officially recognized champion after a split decision win over Yesica Bopp on March 11, 2022.

