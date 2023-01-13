Best NBA player prop bets to consider for Friday, January 13

We’ve got nine games in the NBA Friday, with a doubleheader on ESPN featuring Warriors-Spurs and Nuggets-Clippers. Here’s a look at some of our favorite player props for the day’s action, with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Stephen Curry over 27.5 points vs. Spurs (-130)

Curry was supposedly on a minutes limit in his return to the court Tuesday but he did play 31 minutes. The point guard was a bit off from the floor, going 8-22 overall and 5-15 from deep. Look for him to have a better showing against the Spurs, who rank dead last in the league in opponent field goal percentage and opponent three-point percentage.

Nikola Vucevic over 12.5 rebounds vs. Thunder (-115)

Vucevic has been on a bit of a tear recently when it comes to attacking the glass. Chicago’s big man is averaging 13.9 rebounds per game over the last seven, going over this line in six instances. The Thunder are on the second night of a back-to-back and should be less efficient from the floor, leading to more opportunities on the boards for Vucevic. Take him to go over this mark.

Kawhi Leonard over 39.5 points + rebounds + assists vs. Nuggets (-105)

Leonard has gone over this mark in his last two games, largely due to the absence of Paul George in LA’s rotation. George is out once again Friday against the Nuggets, who are one of the top offensive teams in the league. Leonard will need to have a big overall showing if the Clippers want to keep up, which should lead to him going over this line again.