NBA DFS value plays $5K or under for Friday, January 13

We’ve got nine games in the NBA Friday, which gives us a lot of choices when it comes to finding value plays in DFS lineups. Unlike NFL DFS, where one pick can make or break your lineup or it’s tough to find quality low-tier value, NBA DFS differs.

In NBA DFS, you can find quality value plays $5K or under that can give you a quick 10 points off the bench, grab some rebounds, or stuff the stat sheet. It does not matter if you are playing a 50/50 or Double-Up contest, we are going to provide you with three players that you need to put in your lineup.

Bennedict Mathurin, Indiana Pacers, $4,800

Mathurin has been having a tremendous rookie season, averaging 25.5 DKFP per game. With Tyrese Haliburton out for at least two weeks, Mathurin should be able to see more minutes for the Pacers and potentially get more opportunities as a playmaker. The guard has topped 25 DKFP in three of his last five games and is a great play tonight against the Hawks.

Jaden McDaniels, Minnesota Timberwolves, $4,900

McDaniels has been a bit inconsistent in his last few games. He’s got three games with 30+ DKFP in the last five, but also has two games under 20 DKFP. The Timberwolves have listed Anthony Edwards and Kyle Anderson as questionable, so there’s a chance McDaniels is the prominent perimeter player in Minnesota’s rotation. He’s worth backing at this price point.

Terance Mann, Los Angeles Clippers, $4,300

Mann has found his footing in LA’s rotation but he’s really getting big minutes now with Luke Kennard out. Mann combined for 56.3 DKFP in his last two outings and should once again get heavy minutes Friday. Look for him to deliver amazing value at this price and be a nice filler play in DFS lineups.