Pick against the spread, over/under for Hawks vs. Pacers on Friday

The Atlanta Hawks (19-22) will hope to get out of a recent funk when they take on the Indiana Pacers (23-19) Friday evening. The Hawks and Pacers both lost their most recent game, and both are in playoff contention in the East.

The Hawks are once again without Clint Capela. Trae Young is available after dealing with an illness. The Pacers are without Tyrese Haliburton, who is out at least two weeks with an elbow sprain and a knee bruise. Myles Turner is questionable with a back injury.

The Hawks are 2-point favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook. The total is set at 238.5.

Hawks vs. Pacers, 7 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Hawks -2

Atlanta is largely intact and has played a handful of games without Capela, while the Pacers are missing their offensive engine with Haliburton sidelined. The Hawks have actually been a poor ATS team as the favorite with a 7-15 mark on the season but they’re dealing with a much different Pacers squad than we’re used to seeing. Take Atlanta to grab a crucial win on the road.

Over/Under: Under 238.5

Atlanta ranks 11th in points per game over the last five, while Indiana is 15th. However, the Pacers are missing their best player. The Hawks are allowing a whopping 122.4 points per game over the last five so there’s some risk in taking the under, but Indiana is unlikely to be highly efficient offensively with Haliburton out.