Pick against the spread, over/under for Knicks vs. Wizards on Friday

The New York Knicks (23-19) will look to keep their winning ways going when they face the Washington Wizards (18-24) on the road Friday night. The Knicks have won five of their last six games, while the Wizards have dropped three of their last four.

New York has no major day-to-day injuries. The Wizards are once again without Bradley Beal due to a hamstring issue. Kristaps Porzingis, Daniel Gafford and Monte Morris are all questionable for Washington.

The Knicks are 4.5-point favorites according to DraftKings Sportsbook. The total is set at 222.5.

Knicks vs. Wizards, 7 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Knicks -4.5

The Wizards have been a good team at home and are 5-3 ATS as the home underdog, but they’re simply missing too many key players. The Knicks have been the more consistent group and are intact. New York is 4-1 ATS as a road favorite this season and should have the advantage in the paint given Washington’s injuries. Take the Knicks to win and cover in this one.

Over/Under: Under 222.5

Even though both teams have hit the over in three of their last four games, the Knicks are locked in defensively right now. New York is third in points allowed per game over the last five, while the Wizards are near the league average. Given some of the scoring Washington could miss, the under seems to be the right move here.