Pick against the spread, over/under for Suns vs. Timberwolves on Friday

We have a Western conference matchup to kick off the weekend tonight as the Phoenix Suns (21-22) continue their four-game road trip when battling the Minnesota Timberwolves (20-22) at 8 p.m. ET.

Phoenix has been decimated by injuries over the past month and dropped its 10th game in 12 outings in a 126-97 blowout loss to the Nuggets on Wednesday. The shorthanded Suns started to fall into a hole in the second quarter and couldn’t quite climb out of it against the top team in the West. Torrey Craig led with 16 points and five rebounds in the loss.

Minnesota had its four-game winning streak snapped on Wednesday, falling in a 135-118 loss to the Pistons. Trailing by just one coming out of the half, the third quarter made the difference as the Wolves were outscored 36-23 in that period. Anthony Edwards led with 20 points and six assists in the loss.

The injury report for this matchup is extensive. For Phoenix, Devin Booker (groin), Chris Paul (hip), and Cam Payne (foot) have all been declared out once again while Deandre Ayton (ankle) is listed as questionable. For Minnesota, Karl-Anthony Towns (calf) is still out while Anthony Edwards (hip) and Kyle Anderson (illness) are listed as questionable.

Minnesota enters the matchup as a 5-point favorite on DraftKings Sportsbook. The total is installed at 221.5.

Suns vs. Timberwolves, 8 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Timberwolves -5

The majority of the money and total number of bets are on the Wolves to cover at home here and that’s where I’ll lean. Minnesota is a poor 18-24 ATS this season but Phoenix has simply been outgunned and overwhelmed without its stars on the court for the last month. Take the home squad to roll here.

Over/Under: Under 221.5

These are the two of the more under-friendly teams in the leagues and that has especially been the case with the Suns without the likes of Booker and Paul on the court. They have failed to crack 100 points in five of their last six games and it’s likely they once again drag the total down on the road tonight. Take the under.