Pick against the spread, over/under for Nuggets vs. Clippers on Friday

The second game of ESPN’s Friday night doubleheader tonight brings us to Crypto.com Arena, where the Denver Nuggets (28-13) pay a visit to the Los Angeles Clippers (22-21) at 10 p.m. ET.

Denver has rattled off four straight victories heading into tonight’s matchup and remains in a tie with the Grizzlies for first place in the West. The Nuggets last put down the shorthanded Suns in a 126-97 beatdown on Wednesday, a game where they had no problem pulling away in the second half. Nikola Jokic dropped a casual 21 points, 18 rebounds, and nine assists in just 28 minutes of action.

Los Angeles ended a six-game losing streak on Tuesday, taking down the Mavericks in a 113-101 victory. Despite a 43-point effort from Luka Doncic, the Clippers never trailed for the entire evening and maintained control for the duration of the contest. Kawhi Leonard had his highest scoring output of the season, putting up 33 points to go along with nine rebounds.

On the injury report, Paul George (hamstring) will miss his fourth straight game for the Clippers. Luke Kennard is also out for LA. Meanwhile, Jokic is listed as questionable and Adrian Wojnarowski reported that he is unlikely to play while Jamal Murray (ankle) is probable.

Los Angeles enters this game a 2.5-point favorite on DraftKings Sportsbook. The total is installed at 224.5.

Nuggets vs. Clippers, 10 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Clippers -2.5

Early splits indicate that the majority of the money is on the Nuggets to cover while the total number of bets are on the Clippers. I’ll lean with the latter and take the home team to cover. With Jokic’s status questionable, the Nuggets may opt to either give him the night off or limit his minutes in this matchup. Meanwhile, the Clips have had a few days of rest and are at a point of the season where they may want to put their best foot to establish some momentum. I’ll trust Kawhi Leonard and company to cover at home.

Over/Under: Under 224.5

Los Angeles is the most under-friendly team in the league at 8-13 in O/U’s after wins this season. I’ll go with the under here again, especially if Jokic is limited.