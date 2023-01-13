Quarterback rankings for Wild Card Round fantasy football

The second annual “super” wild-card weekend begins on Saturday, formally kicking off the playoffs in addition to being one of the most exciting parts of the NFL calendar. And with it comes some additional fantasy football opportunities.

The slate this wild-card weekend has no shortage of firepower. The longtime rivalry between the Seattle Seahawks and San Francisco 49ers open the round while Tom Brady will try to remain undefeated against the Dallas Cowboys during the Monday showcase. In between, Josh Allen and Joe Burrow will get the chance to show off their talents, albeit during separate contests.

The matchups won’t include all the expected starters under center. Already, the Miami Dolphins have ruled out Tua Tagovailoa, who remains in the NFL’s concussion protocol. Lamar Jackson also seems shaky at best to suit up this week for the Baltimore Ravens. This comes on top of the situation with the 49ers, who have started third-string quarterback Brock Purdy over the final five games of the season.

Injuries to monitor

Jackson has been sidelined for the Ravens for a month and a half. His backup, Tyler Huntley, is suffering from a shoulder and a wrist injury. Tagovailoa has already been ruled out for the Dolphins, paving the path for the rookie Skylar Thompson to start. Backup quarterback Teddy Bridgewater is dealing with a finger injury. Jacksonville Jaguars starting quarterback Trevor Lawrence is still managing a nagging toe injury, but should play.

DFS value plays

Daniel Jones of the New York Giants looks like the best value play for DFS lineups. The Minnesota Vikings defense is allowing the fifth-most DFS points to opposing quarterbacks. Jones lacks dominant pass-catchers, but his scrambling ability gives him an upside.

What happened to Dak Prescott and the Cowboys against the Washington Commanders in Week 18? They got blown out in a game where they weren’t actively resting players. The benefit of this is that it tanked Prescott’s DFS price. He has something to prove in this game as the underdog against a Buccaneers defense that isn’t as imposing as once believed,