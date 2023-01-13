Tight end rankings for Wild Card Round fantasy football

The NFL returns to action this weekend for Super Wild Card weekend. This kicks off the 2023 NFL Playoffs, and 12 teams will compete to advance to the Divisional Round. There’s plenty of football to enjoy, and there are additional opportunities for fantasy football and DFS, regardless of how your regular season ended.

Though tight end typically doesn’t get a lot of shine relative to the other groups, several field-tilting players at the position will take the field in the coming days. The first game of the playoffs provides a prime example, with All-Pro George Kittle trying to help his San Francisco 49ers beat sweep the “three-game series” against the division-rival Seattle Seahawks.

On Sunday, the Baltimore Ravens will feature tight ends Mark Andrews and Isaiah Likely against the Cincinnati Bengals. Andrews should see the greater workload of the two, though their overall productivity will depend greatly on the quarterback situation. Lamar Jackson continues to miss practice, while backup Tyler Huntley has shoulder and wrist issues.

To close the round, the Dallas Cowboys and Tampa Bay Buccaneers will face off. Unlike in past years, this matchup won’t include Rob Gronkowski, but Cade Otton will make his playoff debut in his stead. For the Cowboys, Dalton Schultz and rookie Jake Ferguson should see action.

Injuries to monitor

Luckily, tight end is one of the healthier positions heading into the weekend. Seahawks tight end Noah Fant has been limited in practice with a knee issue. He is really the only fantasy football relevant injury to monitor for tight ends.

DFS value plays

There are some interesting value plays for tight ends this weekend. Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Mike Williams is questionable for the game on Sunday, which could give veteran tight end Gerald Everett more looks. He faces a Jacksonville Jaguars defense that is allowing the eighth-most DFS points to tight ends.

In a similar situation, Dawson Knox could see more usage if Isaiah McKenzie is limited by his hamstring injury. The wideout suffered the injury in the middle of the practice week, and with limited time to recover, Knox could be the beneficiary. The Miami Dolphins' defense gives up the fourth-most DFS points to tight ends.