Defense rankings for Wild Card round fantasy football

The second annual “super” wild-card weekend begins on Saturday, formally kicking off the playoffs in addition to being one of the most exciting parts of the NFL calendar. Fantasy football is back in a more limited form for the playoffs. We’re here with our annual playoff rankings.

Many of the top defenses will take the field in the coming days, including for the opening game of the playoffs. The San Francisco 49ers boast the top-performing defense among the teams in the postseason and should have their full weaponry up front. Defensive end and front-runner for Defensive Player of the Year Nick Bosa will get to tee off against a Seattle Seahawks offensive line that ranks almost exactly in the middle of the league in sacks allowed. For the second game, the Los Angeles Chargers will see their pass-rushing tandem of Joey Bosa and Khalil Mack play together for the first time in the postseason.

The Buffalo Bills defense will headline on Sunday with a matchup against the Miami Dolphins. Miami has already ruled out quarterback Tua Tagovailoa while Teddy Bridgewater’s status seems shaky after suffering a pinky injury. It seems possible if not probable that Buffalo will face rookie signal-caller Skylar Thompson, an ideal situation for Bills Mafia.

To close the round, the Dallas Cowboys and star pass rusher Micah Parsons will face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and 45-year-old quarterback Tom Brady. While the future Hall of Famer has done well in the past behind less-than-stellar offensive lines, the Bucs’ group has suffered so many injuries this season and has yet to recover.

DFS value plays

When it comes to the playoffs, it is often difficult to find favorable matchups for a D/ST unit. If a team qualified for the postseason, they likely have an above-average offense that helped get them there. The New York Giants' D/ST has the best matchup with the Minnesota Vikings, allowing the 12th most DFS points to opposing D/ST units. Unfortunately, Minnesota won the regular season matchup between these teams 27-24.