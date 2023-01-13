 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Are Nikola Jokic, Jamal Murray playing for the Nuggets on Friday vs. Clippers?

Jokic and Murray are on the injury report. We break down and update you on their status for Friday’s game vs. LA.

By Chinmay Vaidya
Denver Nuggets v Sacramento Kings
Jamal Murray and Nikola Jokic of the Denver Nuggets sitting on the bench prior to the game against the Sacramento Kings on December 27, 2022 at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California.
Photo by Rocky Widner/NBAE via Getty Images

The Denver Nuggets sit at the top of the Western conference and carry a four-game winning streak into Friday’s matchup against the Los Angeles Clippers. They also carry a few stars on the injury report, with big man Nikola Jokic and guard Jamal Murray listed ahead of the contest. Here’s a look at their respective statuses.

Nikola Jokic, Jamal Murray injury updates

Jokic is officially listed as questionable due to injury management. The Nuggets don’t have a game Saturday, so this isn’t about managing the big man on a back-to-back set. Over the last 20 games, Jokic is averaging 34.8 minutes per game. It’s not a huge workload but it is substantial enough to where the Nuggets don’t want to risk the reigning two-time MVP in a random January game.

Murray is listed as probable due to an ankle injury. He’s expected to suit up, so fantasy/DFS users can back him in this contest.

