Are Nikola Jokic, Jamal Murray playing for the Nuggets on Friday vs. Clippers?

The Denver Nuggets sit at the top of the Western conference and carry a four-game winning streak into Friday’s matchup against the Los Angeles Clippers. They also carry a few stars on the injury report, with big man Nikola Jokic and guard Jamal Murray listed ahead of the contest. Here’s a look at their respective statuses.

Nikola Jokic, Jamal Murray injury updates

Jokic is officially listed as questionable due to injury management. The Nuggets don’t have a game Saturday, so this isn’t about managing the big man on a back-to-back set. Over the last 20 games, Jokic is averaging 34.8 minutes per game. It’s not a huge workload but it is substantial enough to where the Nuggets don’t want to risk the reigning two-time MVP in a random January game.

Murray is listed as probable due to an ankle injury. He’s expected to suit up, so fantasy/DFS users can back him in this contest.