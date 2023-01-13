Picks, predictions for Utah State vs. Nevada on Friday, January 13

The Utah State Aggies take on the Nevada Wolf Pack in a Big East matchup on Friday, January, 13, with tip-off set for 10:00 p.m. ET.

Let’s take a look at the odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook and make some picks.

Utah State vs. Nevada odds

Spread: Nevada -2.5

Over/Under: 143.5

Moneyline: Nevada -125, Utah State +105

The Utah State Aggies (14-3, 3-1 MWC) grabbed a huge win over Wyoming in their latest game, shooting 50.8% from the field. The Aggies lead the nation in three-point percentage, and make over 10 perimeter shots per game, while defending the inside. Utah State’s offense ranks 19th for adjusted offensive efficiency at KenPom, led by guard Steven Ashworth, one of five players averaging in the double digits.

The Wolf Pack (14-4, 4-1 MWC) fell against San Diego State earlier this week, losing their undefeated streak in the Mountain West. Their high-powered defense wasn’t able to shut down the Aztecs, but they’ll get another shot against Utah State. Nevada comes in at 59th in the KenPom rankings, led by guard Jarod Lucas with 16.7 points per game and forward Darrion Williams with 7.2 rebounds per game.

The Pick: Utah St ML +105

This will be an interesting matchup and likely a very defensive game, but with Utah State’s momentum and three-point shooting, the Aggies should be able to pull off this upset. Nevada may be shaken by their loss from three days ago, and they’ll have to bring a top defensive performance to stop this Utah State team. Aggies to win.