Picks, predictions for Michigan State vs. Illinois on Friday, January 13

The Illinois Fighting Illini will host the Michigan State Spartans in Big Ten Conference action on Friday, Jan. 13. Tipoff is scheduled for 9 p.m. ET while airing on FS1.

Let’s take a look at the odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook and make some picks.

Michigan State vs. Illinois odds

Spread: Illinois -6.5

Over/Under: 137.5

Moneyline: Illinois -260, Michigan State +220

Illinois (11-5, 2-3 Big Ten) lost its first three conference games of the season. However, the Fighting Illini responded with back-to-back wins in the last week, beating Wisconsin 79-69 on Saturday and running through Nebraska 76-60 on Tuesday. Guard Terrence Shannon Jr. led Illinois in scoring for both of those games, posting 24 and 25 points respectively.

Michigan State (12-4, 4-1) is also heating up, rattling off seven straight wins. That includes a 59-53 victory over Michigan on Saturday as well as a gritty 69-65 road win at No. 18 Wisconsin on Tuesday. Forward Joey Hauser was the difference in that game, racking up 20 points and eight rebounds for the Spartans.

The Pick: Michigan State +6.5

This should be a close game that comes down to the last few possessions. Illinois is at home, which is why the Fighting Illini are favored by two possessions. However, these teams are relatively even at the moment. Illinois has been more topsy-turvy this season, while Michigan State seems to be taking on the identity of its legendary head coach: Tom Izzo. The Spartans have enough gusto to frustrate Illinois and make a run at the upset.