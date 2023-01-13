Picks, predictions for Villanova vs. Butler on Friday, January 13

The Villanova Wildcats take on the Butler Bulldogs in a Big East matchup on Friday, January, 13, with tip-off set for 7:00 p.m. ET.

Let’s take a look at the odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook and make some picks.

Villanova vs. Butler odds

Spread: Pick ‘em

Over/Under: 134

Moneyline: Butler -105, Villanova -115

Villanova (8-9, 2-4 Big East) fell to DePaul in their most recent game. Their offense has seen a huge decrease in productivity from last season, and they rank outside the top 150 in scoring, three-point shooting, and rebounding, and their defense hasn’t looked markedly better. The Wildcats are led by Caleb Daniels and Eric Dixon, each adding over 16 points per game.

The Bulldogs (10-8, 2-5 Big East) haven’t fared much better in conference play. Recent losses to Seton Hall and St. John’s compounded this. Butler’s defense has been the highlight on the court this season. The Bulldogs are led by Jayden Taylor and Chuck Harris, each averaging over 12 points per game.

The Pick: Under 134

Neither team has shown particular offensive prowess this season, and with Butler’s defensive presence added to that, we can expect to see a low-scoring game tonight. Villanova has averaged 70 points per game in their last five matchups, with Butler scoring 64.4 points per night in that same time frame.