Picks, predictions for Nebraska vs. Purdue on Friday, January 13

The No. 3 Purdue Boilermakers will host the Nebraska Cornhuskers in this Big Ten Conference game on Friday, Jan. 13. Tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET while airing on Big Ten Network.

Let’s take a look at the odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook and make some picks.

Nebraska vs. Purdue odds

Spread: Purdue -15

Over/Under: 132.5

Moneyline: Purdue -1400, Nebraska +850

Purdue (15-1, 4-1 Big Ten) has been one of the top teams in the nation so far this year. That’s no surprise for a team that ranks second in adjusted offensive efficiency (per KenPom.com), second in offensive rebound percentage, and 27th in adjusted defensive efficiency. The Boilermakers only have one loss up to this point, falling at home to the Rutgers Scarlet Knights 65-64 on Jan. 2. Since then, Purdue rattled off a pair of road victories in the conference, beating Ohio State 71-69 and Penn State 76-63.

Nebraska (9-8, 2-4 Big Ten) has turned heads at times this season, notching quality wins over Creighton and Iowa. The Cornhuskers nearly upset Purdue in their first meeting (Dec. 10), but the Boilermakers held on for a 65-62 win in overtime. That game was played in Lincoln, NE — where the Huskers hold a measurable home court advantage. Playing at Purdue could be a different story, especially considering Nebraska has lost two of its last three games by 18+ points. Even more worrisome: Nebraska ranks 179th in adjusted offensive efficiency and 184th in opponent offensive rebound percentage. In other words, the Huskers could have trouble keeping up in the scoring and rebounding columns.

The Pick: Purdue -15

As mentioned earlier, Nebraska has regressed dramatically over the last few weeks, when Michigan State beat them by 18 and Illinois mopped the floor with them by 26 points. Nebraska almost knocked off Purdue in their first meeting, so the Boilermakers will make sure they squash any chance of that happening again. Purdue should be able to get its offense going, and Nebraska isn’t in a position to keep up.