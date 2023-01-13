How to watch WWE Smackdown via live stream, what to watch for January 13 episode

WWE Friday Night Smackdown returns to your screens tonight with a new episode coming live from the Resch Center in Green Bay, WI.

We’re just 15 days away from the 2023 Royal Rumble in San Antonio and tonight’s episode of Smackdown will bring us closer to the show. A forever rivalry will be renewed in the ring tonight as well as two monsters meeting for the IC title.

How to watch Friday Night Smackdown

Date: Friday, January 13

Time: 8 p.m. ET

Network: Fox

Live stream: Fox Live or Fox Now App

What to watch for on Friday Night Smackdown

Tonight’s show will feature yet another one-on-one showdown between Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens. Last week, undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns admonished Zayn for losing their tag team match against Owens and John Cena the week prior. The champ later apologized to Zayn and offered him an opportunity to redeem himself by facing Owens tonight. Can Zayn prove his worth to the Bloodline once again? Or will he be permanently in the doghouse?

Two behemoths will battle for the Intercontinental Championship tonight as Gunther will defend against Braun Strowman. These two have been on a collision course for over a month and the match was made official after Strowman and Rocochet defeated Imperium in a Miracle on 34th Street Fight over the holidays. We’ll see if the “Monster of All Monsters” can dethrone the “Ring General”.

Last week, it was made official that Bray Wyatt will battle L.A. Knight in a Mountain Dew Pitch Black match. We’ll see if we find out the rules of that matchup tonight.