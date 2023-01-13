Friday Night Smackdown preview: Quick thoughts about Jan. 13 episode

WWE Friday Night Smackdown comes live from the Resch Center in Green Bay, WI, tonight as the company inches closer towards the 2023 Royal Rumble in 15 days.

As we prepare for another episode of Smackdown tonight, I’ll give some of my quick thoughts about the show and what’s in store on the card.

Kevin Owens vs. Sami Zayn

“I think you and I are destined to do this forever.” Those were prophetic words from one Kevin Steen to El Generico years ago on the indies and it continues to manifest itself in the WWE. The two best friends-turned-bitter enemies-turned-best friends-turned-bitter enemies -turned-you get the point will do battle yet again tonight and it’s going to be a banger of a match because these two can do this in their sleep at this point.

Owens is on his way towards a title match against Roman Reigns at the Royal Rumble while Zayn is trying to redeem himself after taking the pinfall against KO and John Cena two weeks ago. As I’ve mentioned several times before, this Bloodline storyline with Zayn has been the best thing going in the company for the last six months but I’m starting to get antsy for a major turning point here. Will that happen tonight? Who knows. But like I said, this match is going to rule regardless.

Braun Strowman vs. Gunther

Two big lads fighting for a big belt. What could be better. These two dudes will fight for the Intercontinental Championship and it should be a hard hitting affair. Gunther has been the IC champ for seven months and you’d figure it’s just about time to get it off of him and move him on to bigger things. It was rumored last month that a planned match with Brock Lesnar is on the drawing boards for Wrestlemania and I need that match in my life.

What the hell is a Mountain Dew Pitch Black match?

Last week, it was announced that Bray Wyatt will officially face LA Knight at the Royal Rumble in a Mountain Dew Pitch Black match? Uhhhh, what? What is that? Hopefully we’ll find out tonight. To be honest, they need to really get the ball moving with this Wyatt-Uncle Howdy deal. Because I’m coming away from this feud more interested in Knight than the other parties.