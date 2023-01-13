How to watch AEW Rampage via live stream, what to watch on January 13

AEW Rampage returns to your screens tonight with a new episode on TNT. This episode was taped following Wednesday’s episode of Dynamite from the Kia Forum in Inglewood, CA, so as always, beware of spoilers.

We have you standard format for tonight’s episode of Rampage. Three matches are in the cards, including one title match.

How to watch AEW Rampage

Date: Friday, January 13

Time: 10 p.m. ET

Network: TNT

Live stream: TNTdrama.com/watchtnt or the TNT app

What to watch on AEW Rampage

New TNT Champion Darby Allin will have his first title defense tonight when going one-on-one with Juice Robinson. Allin won the title for a second time last week when dethroning Samoa Joe while in his hometown of Seattle. We’ll see if the champ can come out victorious in this one.

We’ll have ourselves a tag team street fight in the main event as Ruby Soho and Willow Nightingale team up to take on Tay Melo and Anna Jay of the Jericho Appreciation Society. Also on the show, Eddie Kingston and Ortiz will battle Malakai Black and Brody King of House of Black. We’ll also hear from AEW World Tag Team Champions The Acclaimed.