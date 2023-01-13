Pick on the total for Yale-Cornell on January 13

Friday’s college basketball card gets tipped off a battle of extremes as the defense-oriented Yale Bulldogs pay a visit to the uptempo Cornell Big Red.

Yale Bulldogs vs. Cornell Big Red (-1.5, 145.5)

Both teams have had success in getting their temp this season with Cornell 44th in the country in possessions per game and ranks Yale 279th in this category, but Cornell has backed off the throttle at home.

Cornell is playing at a rate of 3.8 possessions per game fewer at home than on the road, which has resulted in the defense allowing 70 points or fewer in six of their seven home games this season.

Overall this season, Yale ranks 16th in the country in points allowed on a per possession basis and though they allow 10.6 more points per 100 possessions in games played away from home, rank 13th in this category when playing on a road or neutral court.

Though Cornell has the 10th-highest percentage of shots that come from 3-point range, the Big Red’s most efficient offense has come inside the arc, ranking seventh in the country in 2-point shooting percentage.

The strength of the Yale defense has come in the way they contest shots, ranking 61st in America in opponent 3-point shooting percentage and inside, rank eighth in the country in opponent 2-point shooting percentage in road and neutral court games.

With Cornell making 56.5% of their 2-point shots at home opposed to 60.4% away from home and Yale having allowed 64 points or fewer in 12 of their 16 games this season, and more than 72 points just once, Friday’s college basketball slate will tip off to a supreme display of defense.

The Play: Yale vs. Cornell Under 145.5

