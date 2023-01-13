How to watch Wrexham soccer via live stream for FA Trophy fourth round vs. Altrincham

Wrexham AFC, the subject of Hulu’s “Welcome to Wrexham” series, will take a break from English National League play when they take on Altrinchan in the fourth round of the FA Trophy. Here’s a look at the details for that contest.

Wrexham AFC vs. Altrinchan

Date: Friday, January 13

Time: 2:45 p.m. ET

TV channel: None

Livestream: Wrexham website

Wrexham are on a roll across all competitions, winning their last six matches. They defeated Scunthorpe United in the third round to advance here. The last time Wrexham were in this competition, they made it all the way to the final before losing to Bromley. They’ll hope to have the chance of making up for that defeat this season.

Altrinchan come into this match after defeating Curzon Ashton 1-0 in the third round. Altrinchan sit 13th in the English National League table but haven’t lost a game since November 8 so this will be a bit of a challenge for Wrexham.