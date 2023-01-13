Nikola Jokic, DeMar DeRozan, Paul George headline NBA injury report for Friday, January 13

There are nine games on Friday’s NBA slate, anchored by a doubleheader on ESPN. Here’s a look at the day’s injury report, along with the relevant fantasy and betting implications.
NBA Injury Report: January 13
New Orleans Pelicans vs. Detroit Pistons
Herbert Jones (back) - questionable
If Jones doesn’t play, Trey Murphy and Naji Marshall are set to get big minutes against Detroit.
Jalen Duren (ankle) - OUT
Isaiah Stewart (shoulder) - questionable
If Stewart is in, he’ll be the main center, If not, Nerlens Noel is a fine DFS value play here.
Atlanta Hawks vs. Indiana Pacers
Trae Young (illness) - available
Young is in for the Hawks. Clint Capela remains sidelined, so Onyeka Okongwu is a good DFS value add.
Tyrese Haliburton (elbow, knee) - OUT, expected to miss at least 2 weeks
Myles Turner (back) - questionable
Bennedict Mathurin should get big minutes with Haliburton out. If Turner sits, Jalen Smith and Isaiah Jackson are in line for a lot of playing time.
New York Knicks vs. Washington Wizards
Bradley Beal (hamstring) - OUT
Kristaps Porzingis (ribs) - questionable
Daniel Gafford (ankle) - questionable
Monte Morris (hamstring) - questionable
Beal is cleared to return to basketball activities but remains out. If Porzingis and Gafford are both out, Rui Hachimura is a solid value add. Kyle Kuzma has the biggest boost offensively if Beal and Porzingis are both out.
Golden State Warriors vs. San Antonio Spurs
No notable day-to-day injuries for either team at this time.
Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Chicago Bulls
DeMar DeRozan (quad) - doubtful
Zach LaVine (hand) - probable
With DeRozan likely out, Coby White likely gets more playing time. Alex Caruso got the start the last time DeRozan sat. LaVine should be in, and becomes Chicago’s top offensive option here.
Phoenix Suns vs. Minnesota Timberwolves
Chris Paul (hip) - OUT
Landry Shamet (hip) - OUT
Deandre Ayton (ankle) - questionable
Mikal Bridges remains a strong fantasy asset with Paul and Shamet out. If Ayton sits, it looks like Jock Landale is the preferred center in Phoenix.
Anthony Edwards (hip) - questionable
Kyle Anderson (illness) - questionable
Jaden McDaniels looks like a great DFS add with both Edwards and Anderson questionable. Edwards left the last game with hip soreness before returning, so this seems like it is going to be a lingering thing.
Orlando Magic vs. Utah Jazz
Jalen Suggs (ankle) - questionable
The Magic hope to have Suggs back in a full capacity. If he doesn’t play, Markelle Fultz and Cole Anthony seem to be the main backcourt options for Orlando.
Collin Sexton (hamstring) - expected to play
Sexton is expected to be back after missing five games. This has been a lingering injury for the guard but if he plays with no issues, he’ll take some minutes and shots away from Jordan Clarkson.
Denver Nuggets vs. Los Angeles Clippers
Nikola Jokic (injury management) - questionable
Jamal Murray (ankle) - probable
Bruce Brown (calf) - probable
Jokic is the big domino here, as Murray and Brown are both expected to be in. If the big man doesn’t play, the Nuggets could use a smaller lineup with Aaron Gordon at the five.
Paul George (hamstring) - OUT
Luke Kennard (calf) - OUT
Kawhi Leonard is the main offensive option with George out. Kennard sitting means Terance Mann gains some value as a rotation player.
Houston Rockets vs. Sacramento Kings
Kevin Porter Jr. (foot) - OUT
With Porter Jr. out, Jalen Green becomes a viable filler play in DFS formats.
Kevin Huerter (illness) - questionable
Malik Monk and Harrison Barnes would be the biggest beneficiaries of Huerter sitting.