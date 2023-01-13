Nikola Jokic, DeMar DeRozan, Paul George headline NBA injury report for Friday, January 13

There are nine games on Friday’s NBA slate, anchored by a doubleheader on ESPN. Here’s a look at the day’s injury report, along with the relevant fantasy and betting implications.

NBA Injury Report: January 13

Herbert Jones (back) - questionable

If Jones doesn’t play, Trey Murphy and Naji Marshall are set to get big minutes against Detroit.

Jalen Duren (ankle) - OUT

Isaiah Stewart (shoulder) - questionable

If Stewart is in, he’ll be the main center, If not, Nerlens Noel is a fine DFS value play here.

Trae Young (illness) - available

Young is in for the Hawks. Clint Capela remains sidelined, so Onyeka Okongwu is a good DFS value add.

Tyrese Haliburton (elbow, knee) - OUT, expected to miss at least 2 weeks

Myles Turner (back) - questionable

Bennedict Mathurin should get big minutes with Haliburton out. If Turner sits, Jalen Smith and Isaiah Jackson are in line for a lot of playing time.

Bradley Beal (hamstring) - OUT

Kristaps Porzingis (ribs) - questionable

Daniel Gafford (ankle) - questionable

Monte Morris (hamstring) - questionable

Beal is cleared to return to basketball activities but remains out. If Porzingis and Gafford are both out, Rui Hachimura is a solid value add. Kyle Kuzma has the biggest boost offensively if Beal and Porzingis are both out.

No notable day-to-day injuries for either team at this time.

DeMar DeRozan (quad) - doubtful

Zach LaVine (hand) - probable

With DeRozan likely out, Coby White likely gets more playing time. Alex Caruso got the start the last time DeRozan sat. LaVine should be in, and becomes Chicago’s top offensive option here.

Chris Paul (hip) - OUT

Landry Shamet (hip) - OUT

Deandre Ayton (ankle) - questionable

Mikal Bridges remains a strong fantasy asset with Paul and Shamet out. If Ayton sits, it looks like Jock Landale is the preferred center in Phoenix.

Anthony Edwards (hip) - questionable

Kyle Anderson (illness) - questionable

Jaden McDaniels looks like a great DFS add with both Edwards and Anderson questionable. Edwards left the last game with hip soreness before returning, so this seems like it is going to be a lingering thing.

Jalen Suggs (ankle) - questionable

The Magic hope to have Suggs back in a full capacity. If he doesn’t play, Markelle Fultz and Cole Anthony seem to be the main backcourt options for Orlando.

Collin Sexton (hamstring) - expected to play

Sexton is expected to be back after missing five games. This has been a lingering injury for the guard but if he plays with no issues, he’ll take some minutes and shots away from Jordan Clarkson.

Nikola Jokic (injury management) - questionable

Jamal Murray (ankle) - probable

Bruce Brown (calf) - probable

Jokic is the big domino here, as Murray and Brown are both expected to be in. If the big man doesn’t play, the Nuggets could use a smaller lineup with Aaron Gordon at the five.

Paul George (hamstring) - OUT

Luke Kennard (calf) - OUT

Kawhi Leonard is the main offensive option with George out. Kennard sitting means Terance Mann gains some value as a rotation player.

Kevin Porter Jr. (foot) - OUT

With Porter Jr. out, Jalen Green becomes a viable filler play in DFS formats.

Kevin Huerter (illness) - questionable

Malik Monk and Harrison Barnes would be the biggest beneficiaries of Huerter sitting.