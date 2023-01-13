NFL SAME GAME PARLAY: DraftKings Sportsbook Cheat Sheet for Chargers vs. Jaguars

We have created a four-leg Same Game Parlay on DraftKings Sportsbook for Saturday’s Wild Card Chargers-Jaguars game. The odds as of 12 p.m. ET Friday are +300, subject to change.

Here is the Same Game Parlay:

Let’s walk through each of the legs!

Austin Ekeler Anytime TD Scorer

This is what Austin Ekeler does.

The superstar running back has made it a habit of finding the end zone all year, finishing tied for the second-most rushing touchdowns in the league. We expect that trend to continue on Saturday.

Ekeler has scored six times over his last four games. He leads the NFL in red zone opportunities by a significant margin this season among running backs, receiving 50 carries and 25 targets. It would be surprising NOT to see him find the end zone this weekend.

Travis Etienne 10+ Receiving Yards

Etienne’s workload on the ground has been minimal over the last two weeks — only 16 combined carries — but he has proved to be a consistent factor in the passing game.

That’s not particularly surprising, as this was the role most fans and analysts envisioned for him coming out of Clemson. While Etienne hasn’t been as involved through the air as one may expect, he has still racked up double-digit receiving yards in seven of his last nine games.

Justin Herbert Over 254.5 Passing Yards

If the Chargers are going to win this game, it will likely be through the air.

The Jaguars rank top-12 in rushing yards allowed per game, but they allow the fifth-most passing yards per contest. The recipe for success is quite simple for L.A., and they have a quarterback who is capable of getting it done.

Herbert has averaged 278.8 passing yards per game this season, surpassing 255 six times in his last eight contests. He should have no trouble racking up the yards against this vulnerable Jacksonville secondary.

Over 42.5 Points

At first glance, this leg might not make a ton of sense. After all, games involving both of these teams have gone under this total somewhat consistently lately.

That being said, we’re confident that Saturday’s matchup will be a relatively high-scoring affair. The Jaguars and Chargers both rank inside the top 13 in points scored, averaging 23-plus per game. If they simply hit their averages, we’ll be fine.

Weather will also not be a concern, as the forecast looks sunny and calm in Jacksonville over the next few days. 42.5 points is not a ridiculously high total and these teams have competent offenses.

Same Game Parlay Record

For full transparency, Jeff and Chirag are keeping track of their Same Game Parlay results. Check out the full breakdown below.

Same Game Parlay Article Record Game Result Profit/Loss Game Result Profit/Loss Nets-Pelicans Loss -50 Knicks-Bucks Win 197.5 Jazz-Cavs Loss -50 Bucks-Hawks Loss -50 Lakers-Mavs Loss -50 -> Total +/- -$2.50 -> Current Record 1-4

