Nebraska F Juwan Gary injury status for game vs. Purdue

The Nebraska Cornhuskers will have a huge road challenge ahead of them tonight when battling the No. 3 Purdue Boilermakers at 7 p.m. ET and will have to do so without one of their vital starters. Forward Juwan Gary has been declared out for tonight’s matchup with a shoulder injury, one he sustained in the first half of Tuesday’s 76-50 loss to Illinois.

Transferring from Alabama this past offseason, Gary has carved out a nice role for himself in the Huskers starting lineup. He has averaged 9.5 points and 6.5 rebounds this year and last Saturday, put up a season-high 18 points in the team’s 81-79 overtime victory over Minnesota. Head coach Fred Hoiberg described the junior from Columbia, SC, as a “glue guy” on Thursday and it is unclear if he’ll miss more time following tonight’s showdown.

Purdue enters this contest as a heavy 14.5-point favorite on DraftKings Sportsbook with the total installed at 132.5.