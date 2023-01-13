Is Florida botching recruitment of 4-star QB Jaden Rashada?

Recruitment in college football has been cranked up to 11 ever since the NIL rules have been passed. We have seen colleges woo players with all sorts of lucrative cash deals, partnerships and other opportunities to profit from their name and likeness. It hasn’t been smooth sailing, though, and a recruitment debacle down in Florida proves that there is still plenty to figure out with the process.

Jaden Rashada is a quarterback recruit out of California. The 6 ft. 4 UA All-American is considered the sixth-best quarterback in the 2023 class by 247Sports. He was recruited by LSU, Miami, Ole Miss, and Texas A&M, among others, before signing with the Florida Gators.

Unfortunately, there are some issues with his agreement with the school, and not only has he not enrolled, but there could be an impending lawsuit, per The Athletic. Rashada had initially agreed to a whopping $13 million NIL deal to take his talents to Gainesville, but the collective representing Florida tried to terminate the deal in December. It’s January 13, the deadline for spring semester enrollment, and Rashada is not enrolled in school for the fall yet, so we could end up seeing a late swap from one of the best players in this class.

Gators quarterback Anthony Richardson is heading to the 2023 NFL Draft, which will leave Florida needy at quarterback. Head coach Billy Napier could have been considering starting the true freshman Rashada but may end up having to get creative with the remaining depth chart that decides to holdover from the transfer portal.