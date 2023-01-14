UFC Fight Night odds: Betting odds for Nassourdine Imavov vs. Sean Strickland

The UFC will kickoff their 2023 campaign with UFC Fight Night on Saturday, Jan. 14 at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, NV. The night will be headlined a light heavyweight bout between Nassourdine Imavov and Sean Strickland. The event will begin at 7 pm ET and air on ESPN+.
Strickland (25-5) is an injury replacement for Kelvin Gastelum, who pulled out earlier in the week. He is looking to bounce back from consecutive losses for the first time in his career. Strickland was knocked out in the first round at UFC 276 by future middleweight champion Alex Pereira on July 2. He lost by split decision to Jared Cannonier in the main event of a Fight Night card on December 17, the final UFC event of 2022. Now Strickland will fight again in less than a month to open the 2023 UFC slate and hopes to end his recent slump.
Imavov (12-3) has won three straight and nine out of his past ten overall. He should be able to climb into top 10 of the rankings with a win Saturday. Imavov’s most recent victory was unanimous decision over Joaquin Buckley in the co-feature spot at UFC Fight Night 209 on September 3, 2022
Here’s a look at the full list of odds provided by DraftKings Sportsbook.
UFC Fight Night odds
Main card
Nassourdine Imavov: -135
Sean Strickland: +115
Dan Inge: -125
Damon Jackson: +105
Punahele Soriano: -150
Roman Kopylov: +130
Ketlen Vieria: -120
Raquel Pennington: +100
Umar Nurmagomedov: -950
Raoni Barcelos: +650
Preliminary card
Claudio Ribeiro: -115
Abdul Razak Alhassan: -105
Mateusz Rebecki: -740
Nick Forde: +540
Javid Basharat: -315
Mateus Mendonca: +260
Allan Nascimento: -330
Carlos Hernandez: +275
Nick Aguirre: +410
Daniel Argueta: -520
Charles Johnson: -345
Jimmy Flick: +285