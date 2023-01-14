UFC Fight Night odds: Betting odds for Nassourdine Imavov vs. Sean Strickland

The UFC will kickoff their 2023 campaign with UFC Fight Night on Saturday, Jan. 14 at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, NV. The night will be headlined a light heavyweight bout between Nassourdine Imavov and Sean Strickland. The event will begin at 7 pm ET and air on ESPN+.

Strickland (25-5) is an injury replacement for Kelvin Gastelum, who pulled out earlier in the week. He is looking to bounce back from consecutive losses for the first time in his career. Strickland was knocked out in the first round at UFC 276 by future middleweight champion Alex Pereira on July 2. He lost by split decision to Jared Cannonier in the main event of a Fight Night card on December 17, the final UFC event of 2022. Now Strickland will fight again in less than a month to open the 2023 UFC slate and hopes to end his recent slump.

Imavov (12-3) has won three straight and nine out of his past ten overall. He should be able to climb into top 10 of the rankings with a win Saturday. Imavov’s most recent victory was unanimous decision over Joaquin Buckley in the co-feature spot at UFC Fight Night 209 on September 3, 2022

Here’s a look at the full list of odds provided by DraftKings Sportsbook.

UFC Fight Night odds

Main card

Nassourdine Imavov: -135

Sean Strickland: +115

Dan Inge: -125

Damon Jackson: +105

Punahele Soriano: -150

Roman Kopylov: +130

Ketlen Vieria: -120

Raquel Pennington: +100

Umar Nurmagomedov: -950

Raoni Barcelos: +650

Preliminary card

Claudio Ribeiro: -115

Abdul Razak Alhassan: -105

Mateusz Rebecki: -740

Nick Forde: +540

Javid Basharat: -315

Mateus Mendonca: +260

Allan Nascimento: -330

Carlos Hernandez: +275

Nick Aguirre: +410

Daniel Argueta: -520

Charles Johnson: -345

Jimmy Flick: +285